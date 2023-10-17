Raiwalui to call it a day

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui will not be extending his contract with Fiji Rugby Union.

Raiwalui has officially announced his contract ends on 31st December, and that’ll be it.

The national coach says it’s ltime to make it official, specifically what the next cycle will look like for Fiji Rugby.

He says he will not be seeking an extension of employment with FRU past 31st December.

Raiwalui took up the coaching job after the resignation of Vern Cotter on February 24 this year.