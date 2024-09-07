Rainibogi sets realistic goals

[File Photo]

Fijian weightlifting star Taniela Rainibogi is setting realistic expectations for the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, aiming to deliver his best performance rather than promising medals.

Rainibogi, known for his dedication to making his country proud, acknowledges the pressure but is eager to meet the challenge.

He says that he is also excited to reunite with his close friend and fellow weightlifter, Don Opeloge of Samoa.

“I can’t wait to meet my friend, my good friend Don Opeloge from Samoa and maybe I will take him around. Some of the lifters from around the Pacific, we have good lifters in the Pacific, well trained and all of the Pacific lifters are counting down to on this game.”

He understands participants will be bringing in their A game and he aims to level it up if not more.

He will be lifting in the 109kg category.

The championships will begin on the 17th until the 21st of this month at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

You can catch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.