Raikatalau eyes repeat glory at Fiji Finals

Ratu Kadavulevu School’s rising middle-distance talent, Jale Raikatalau

Ratu Kadavulevu School’s rising middle-distance talent, Jale Raikatalau, is staying focused as he gears up for another big performance at next week-end’s 2025 Fiji Finals.

Now competing in the intermediate grade, the Year 11 student is best known for his breakout season in 2023 when he was named the overall best male athlete—the first ever sub-junior to receive the honour.

That year, he stormed to gold in the 1500m, 800m, and 4x400m relay.

Last year, he secured gold in the junior boys’ 1500m final with a time of 4 minutes 32.33 seconds, and recently competed at the Fiji National Athletics Championships, which doubled as a trial for the Pacific Mini Games.

“I hope to make the national team but also just keep myself focused and fit for the Coca-Cola Games next weekend.”

Despite RKS losing the Tailevu Zone title, Raikatalau remains optimistic that they can come out stronger at the Fiji Finals.

He also paid tribute to his supporters, especially former students from Cakau House for providing him with track shoes.

The 2025 Fiji Finals will begin next Thursday and concludes on Saturday and will air LIVE on FBC TV.

