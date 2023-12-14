PSG snatch knockout stage spot with 1-1 draw at Dortmund

[Source: Reuters]

Paris St Germain drew 1-1 at Group F winners Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday to secure second place and a spot in the Champions League.

Both sides squandered a bagful of golden chances in a surprisingly goalless first half before Karim Adeyemi finally broke the deadlock for the already-qualified hosts in the 51st minute, slotting in off the post after PSG lost possession outside the box.

The visitors responded five minutes later, levelling through Warren Zaire-Emery after good work from Kylian Mbappe, who also had an effort ruled offside in the 76th.

Dortmund topped the group on 11 points with PSG in second place on eight, the same as third-placed AC Milan who will continue in the Europa League following their 2-1 win at Newcastle United, who picked up five points.

The hosts had the early chances but PSG gradually found spaces and threatened with Lee Kang-in in the 16th minute and Mbappe’s effort which was cleared by Niklas Suele at the last moment a little later.

Bradley Barcola hit the post for the visitors with a superbly curled effort in the 20th and Randal Kolo Muani twice fired wide in one-on-ones with Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel.

The Germans had an equally low conversion rate, with Marco Reus’s volley from inside the box palmed wide by PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Adeyemi had an even easier task in front of an empty goal late in the first half but sent his effort over the bar.

The Germany forward made amends six minutes after the restart, turning in a Niclas Fuellkrug assist and piling more pressure on the visitors who were desperate to avoid an early exit from the competition.

They drew level with Zaire-Emery’s powerful shot and thought they had snatched a winner when Mbappe charged through to beat Kobel only to be ruled marginally offside following a VAR review.