Pratap hopeful players will improve

Labasa football coach Ravnil Pratap has been diligently working behind the scenes to revive the team’s signature fast-paced playing style that has defined Labasa’s football legacy over the years.

Noticing a recent decline in performance, Pratap has stressed the need to revive their dynamic approach.

He adds that improving is crucial, especially with Suva as their opponent in the Digicel Fiji Premier League today.

“Because we know the importance of this game, plus we know how much the Suva team has improved. They have got the senior players back in the team and getting a draw against the table toppers Rewa last week, I think they have a moral boost for the team. So, playing against a strong Suva side will be a tough task for us, so we are preparing accordingly.”

Pratap further adds that they will not take this game lightly, as they are the hosts and are determined not to upset their home crowd.

The Babasiga Lions will face Suva at 1.30 pm today at Subrail Park.

Other DFPL matches will be played tomorrow at 3 pm which will see Ba facing Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, Nadroga meeting Lautoka at Churchill Park and Rewa facing Tailevu Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Nadi will host Navua at Prince Charles Park.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva and Labasa match on Mirchi FM.