PNG claim men's title in Darts championship

[Source: National Darts Federation of Papua New Guinea/ Facebook]

Despite going down to defending champions Cook Islands earlier this week in the Extra Supermarket South Pacific Darts Championship, the Papua New Guinea men’s side managed to redeem themselves by defeating the Cooks in the gold play-offs.

PNG Darts President Molean Kilepak says their loss to the Cooks earlier this week was a reality check for the men’s team.

The win sees the PNG men’s team walk away with gold, while the Cooks settle for silver.

He adds that the team came with a mission, and that was to bring the gold back home.

Kilepak says taking on the Cooks was no easy feat and praises his players for their composure and focus in making their nation proud.