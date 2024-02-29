PM reopens stadium tracks

Let us use this stadium as a platform to promote unity, diversity and inclusivity.

This was said by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the reopening of the HFC Bank Stadium tracks at Laucala Bay this afternoon.

Rabuka says the track holds a special place for many for countless athletes and sporting competitions.

Article continues after advertisement

The PM says he is confident that the tracks will serve as a platform for athletes to excel and achieve their potential.

Fiji Sports Council chair Gilbert Vakalalabure acknowledged the Prime Minister for giving them back the track just in time for the 2024 Coca Cola Games.

He says the $1.9 million investment has delivered an international standard track that supports its safety and durability for the benefit of the public.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says the new tracks marks a significant milestone in promoting cultural excellence in the community.

The new stadium tracks will host its first event tomorrow, which is the combined athletics inter-house meet for Nakasi High School, Nabua Secondary School, Noco Secondary School and Davuilevu Methodist School.