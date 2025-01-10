Pillay off to Las Vegas for qualifiers

Fiji bodybuilder Jordan Pillay

Fiji bodybuilder Jordan Pillay is heading to Las Vegas, USA, for the second time, to compete in the Samson Show, a qualifier event for the nationals.

Pillay, who competes at this event for the first time says he is proud to be the first Fijian to participate in this international event.

However, he acknowledges the journey is costly and credits his major sponsor, Shop N Save, for covering his expenses.

Article continues after advertisement

“The end goal for me is one thing – to become an IBBF Pro and everyday my family pushes me to be the best version of myself because there are always challenges along the way.”

He believes the 12 weeks leading up to the competition will be a valuable learning experience, as he is eager to gain as much knowledge as possible from his coach.

Pillay and his family will leave for the USA tomorrow and the competition starts on the 29th of March at the Nicholas Horn Performing Arts Theater.