Sports

Pages helps Dodgers with win

Meli Laddpeter Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

September 9, 2024 5:50 am

[Source: AP News]

Andy Pages launched a two-run home run in a six-run first inning, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers secure a 7-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

Tommy Edman contributed with a two-run double in the same inning.

The victory allowed the Dodgers (85-57), who lead the National League West, to level the three-game series against the Guardians (81-61), who lead the American League Central.

Mookie Betts also hit a home run for the Dodgers, who have now won or tied their last eight series.

 

 

