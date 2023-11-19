XVII Pacific Games to open today

Today marks the official opening of the 17th edition of the Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

The 2023 games have already witnessed two thrilling days of basketball, football, tennis, and volleyball matches, setting the stage for the grand opening ceremony at 7 pm FJT.

Solomon Islands takes center stage as the first-time host, declaring readiness after an extensive preparation phase, as confirmed by game organizers.

Over the next fortnight, 24 sports across 12 venues will host a diverse array of over 5000 athletes, officials, and enthusiastic fans.

In today’s action, Team Fiji, one of only two nations in play, will compete in a rescheduled women’s basketball match against Guam at 10 am FJT.

Yesterday, Fiji secured victories in men’s and women’s basketball, men’s volleyball, football, and tennis.

However, they faced setbacks in women’s tennis and volleyball.

