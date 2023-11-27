Vateitei happy with two medal haul

Va’a rep Elenoa Vateitei [Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

Team Fiji Va’a rep Elenoa Vateitei says winning two medals at the 2023 Pacific Games is a rewarding experience.

Vateitei won gold in the women’s V1 500 meters individual event today before helping the women’s team win bronze in the V12 500 meters final.

The Namuka, Bau, Tailevu lass says she is happy with the victory, despite the tough conditions.

“A lot of waves and wind but all the glory goes back to the man above for helping the team and I with the win.”

Women’s Va’a team vice-captain Mereoni Chung says the results today have set the paddlers in good stride ahead of the week-long events.

“Tomorrow is Day 2 and we have the V6 500 sprints, 1500 meters sprints as well so two race categories for both men and women.”

Chung says the races will take a break on Wednesday before resuming with the men’s and women’s marathon events on Thursday.