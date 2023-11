Swimmer Kelera Mudunasoko has bagged another medal for Team Fiji.

Mudunasoko won silver in the women’s 50 meters breaststroke.

This is her second silver medal after finishing second in the 100 meters breaststroke on Monday.

It’s the third medal for Team Fiji at the Games.

All Fiji’s medals so far are from the pool.

