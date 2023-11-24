Update: Golden lift for Rainibogi, equals games record

Taniela Rainibogi

Fiji flag bearer and weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi has added another gold to his team’s tally in the men’s 109kg category at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Rainibogi won gold in the snatch with just his first attempt at 157kg.

He then attempted 165kg which is also the Pacific Games record and got three green lights for it.

Article continues after advertisement

Everyone at Maranatha Hall in Honiara applauded Rainibogi when he equalled the Games record and just 1kg short of the Oceania record.

Rainibogi’s third failed his third attempt at 170kg.

He’s expected to win another two gold medals this morning.