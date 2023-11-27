Fiji women’s touch rugby wins opening match

Team Fiji Touch Rugby Women's side [Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

The Team Fiji women’s touch rugby side started their 2023 Pacific Games campaign on a winning note in the Solomon Islands.

Fiji defeated Samoa 6-3 in their opening pool match this morning.

Coach Lorima Jitoko says the girls stuck to their strategy of settling in early and led 1-0 at halftime.

Jitoko says by the second half, the players were able to score five more tries, paving the way for the rest of the tournament.

Fiji plays Niue in their next match at 12:50pm before taking on Solomon Islands at 4:10pm