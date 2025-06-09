Pacers down Kings, continue rebound from 2-16 start

Source: Reuters

Andrew Nembhard posted 28 points and a season-high 12 assists as the Indiana Pacers overcame a Russell Westbrook triple-double to upend the Sacramento Kings 116-105 on Monday in Indianapolis.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 25 points and Pascal Siakam had 23 for Indiana, which has won four of six following a 2-16 start. The Pacers had a 19-point lead erased before closing the game on a 19-4 run across the last 5:41, 12 of the points coming from Nembhard.

Westbrook compiled 24 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists for his record-extending 207th triple-double and fourth of the season, which he completed well inside three quarters. DeMar DeRozan contributed 20 points and Zach LaVine added 16 for Sacramento, which took its fifth loss in six games.

Suns 108, Timberwolves 105

Mark Williams scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Phoenix held on for a tight win over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Collin Gillespie scored 19 points for the Suns, who beat the Timberwolves by single digits for the second time this season. Dillion Brooks scored 18 points.

Anthony Edwards scored 40 points on 15-for-21 shooting to lead the Timberwolves, whose five-game winning streak ended. Julius Randle finished with 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting.

