Oceania Championship next for powerlifting

[Source: Powerlifting Fiji / Facebook]

Powerlifting Fiji is preparing to send two to four athletes to the upcoming Oceania Championship, set to take place in Nauru next month.

President Viliame Lagonilakeba says the federation faces challenges in providing athletes with proper equipment and training facilities, as many have had to adapt and learn on the go.

Despite having some of the best talent, there have been difficulties in sending athletes overseas for exposure due to funding issues.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Lagonilakeba says there is hope that financial support will be secured to enable their participation.

“The only events we have been able to send our athletes to is the Pacific Games and we don’t think that’s enough to give the standard exposure for our athletes. We have been pleading with the relevant authorities for funding and we’re hoping to get some luck for the Oceania’s.”

Meanwhile, a total of 22 national records were shattered at the Fiji Powerlifting Federation’s National Powerlifting Championship over the weekend at the University of the South Pacific Fitness Centre.

The competition saw 11 records broken in both the men’s and women’s divisions, highlighting the growing talent in the sport.

The Oceania Championship is set for October 30th to 2nd of November.