Warm-ups for Fiji Pearls before showdown

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]
The Fiji Pearls are preparing for the Netball World Cup in Cape Town and are determined to prove themselves to the world.
They have been engaging in warm-up matches with strong teams like Jamaica, Malawi, and the Silver Ferns in South Africa.
These matches are crucial for fine-tuning their playing tactics and skills before the tournament.
Netball Fiji’s Chief executive, Vivian Koster, was satisfied with the team’s preparation.
Koster says they have a few warm-up matches lined up, which will be vital in assessing their strengths and identifying areas they need to work on.
Their World Cup campaign will begin with a match against Tonga Tala on Friday at 7 p.m., followed by games against Zimbabwe on Saturday and Australia on Sunday in the pool stage.
You can catch all the action live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.