Netball

Wales Secure Their First Win As New Zealand And Australia Continue Unbeaten

World Netball

July 31, 2023 7:17 am

[Source: World Netball]

Wales claimed their first victory of the Netball World Cup 2023 (NWC2023), while there were comfortable wins for Malawi, defending champions New Zealand, and Australia on the third day of matches at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

To find out where you can watch all the matches live and on demand from the NWC2023, click here.

Here is a short recap of the action we have seen so far today:

Article continues after advertisement

WALES 68 – 56 SRI LANKA

With both Wales and Sri Lanka chasing a first victory of the Netball World Cup 2023 in Cape Town, there was plenty to play for when the two sides went head-to-head in their final Group C clash on Sunday.

On the line was a place in the second stage of the preliminaries with only the top three teams in each pool progressing, and it was the Welsh Feathers who got the job done with a 68-56 victory.

While the Sri Lankans stayed within striking distance for much of the opening quarter, some great intercepts from the Welsh ensured they edged ahead, taking a six-goal advantage into the first break.

The tallest player in the tournament 2.06m Tharjini Sivalingam came on at goal shooter after the main break and made all the difference, with the Sri Lankans producing their highest-scoring quarter.

But, a 10-goal gap by the end of the period proved too much to close and with goal shooter Georgia Rowe completing a near-flawless performance in the Wales circle with 49 goals from 50 attempts, the Feathers wrapped up the crucial 68-56 victory.

AUSTRALIA 101 – 32 FIJI

With 18 places separating them in the latest World Netball World Rankings, a comprehensive victory for Australia (1) over Fiji (19) was all but guaranteed.

The world’s top-ranked team is yet to lose a quarter at the Netball World Cup 2023. This was the second 100-goal score of the NWC2023, Australia’s third in all Netball World Cups and the 15th overall in the history of the event.

Fiji got proceedings underway with Maliana Rusivakula landing the first shot, but It didn’t take long for Cara Koenen to return the favour at the other of the court for Australia.

Fiji, fresh off their upset win over Zimbabwe on Saturday, managed to hang on for the first five minutes of the game. Australia however found their rhythm and started building up a healthy lead.

The ease with which the Diamonds were moving led to attractive attacking play for which their opponents had no answer.

Fiji head coach Unaisi Rokoura, who played in the 1999 and 2003 World Cups, brought on Lydia Panapasa as goal shooter with Rusivakula moving to goal attack for the second quarter.

Josephine Nailumu (goal defence) and Ana Moi (wing defence) also took to court in an effort to stem the relentless Aussie attack. The Australian team remained unchanged.

Even though the possession was evenly distributed in the first half, with a superior goal shooting percentage, Australia had a firm grip on the game. They went into the break 46-18 in the lead.

When the third quarter started, it was a new-look Australian team who assumed position with Ash Brazill the only player yet to make an appearance in the game.

Goal shooter Sophie Garbin fired off three shots in quick succession, and another five soon after, to take the wind out of Fiji’s sails.

Australia racked up 26 points in the third quarter and followed it up with 29 in the final 15 minutes of the match, their highest over three days of play.

NEW ZEALAND 80 – 19 SINGAPORE

Defending champions New Zealand closed out their Group D matches with a comprehensive 80-19 victory over the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, Singapore.

Having beaten the same opposition by 68 goals at the last Netball World Cup in Liverpool four years ago, few would have expected anything other than another win for the Silver Ferns when the two sides faced off again on Sunday.

While the Singapore side are speedy and produced a promising start, they were outgunned in all departments, scoring just seven goals in the first quarter and two in the second as New Zealand took firm control.

The Silver Ferns shooters had no mercy on Singapore goal keeper Jamie Lim on her 23rd birthday, racing to a 32-goal lead by halftime.

Once again, the Singaporeans’ inaccurate goal shooting cost them with neither shooter averaging over the 55 per cent mark.

While New Zealand had little trouble in sailing to the 80-19 victory of some concern will be the condition of goal shooter Grace Nweke who appeared to limp off the court in the third quarter and was seen icing her knee on the sidelines.

MALAWI 84-48 BARBADOS

Powered on by the singing and dancing of the Malawi fans in the stands, the Malawi Queens secured their second victory of the Netball World Cup 2023 in Cape Town when they beat Barbados 84-48 on Sunday.

The match marked Malawi’s 50th appearance in the Netball World Cup since their debut in 1995.

It has been a challenging tournament for Barbados as they suffered their third consecutive loss.

Right from the opening whistle, Malawi took control of the game, showcasing strategic play that left Barbados struggling to keep up.

The Queens’ skilful passing and rock-solid defence made it difficult for the Bajan Gems to find their own attacking rhythm.

At the start of the second quarter, with Thandie Galetta replacing Jane Chimaliro at wing attack, the African team extended their lead even further.

The next 15-minutes saw Barbados facing relentless pressure, with Malawi’s defenders making incredible interceptions and thwarting their opponents’ progress. By halftime, Malawi held a commanding 43-22 lead.

The Bajan Gems made a determined effort at the beginning of the second half, with Kadeen Corbin scoring the first goal and expressing their intent to narrow the gap.

However, Malawi’s experienced defenders, Towera Vinkhumbo and Jane Dambo, stood firm and they turned Barbados’ possession into scoring opportunities of their own.

In the third quarter, Malawi surged ahead with a dominant centre-court attack that left Barbados searching for answers.

The last 15-minutes were no different with the Queens continuing to dominate, controlling the pace and leaving no room for Barbados to stage a comeback.

Surge response needed to tackle HIV cases

Man charged with Unlawful Possession of illicit drugs

Civil servants are not working in fear anymore: Prasad

Corruption affects climate change fight: Dr. Veramu

Inspection efforts intensify ahead of VAT implementation

More Investors Forecast for Fiji: Kamikamica

Custodial sentence for Navua robbers

Immigration implements cashless transactions

APTC boosts trainer capacity in TVET sector

Vanuatu descendants celebrate 43rd Independence Day

Cooperative celebrates 50 years of success

Flying Fijians to review performance against Samoa

Suva Grammar will face Gospel in the quarterfinals                                                                 

Wales Secure Their First Win As New Zealand And Australia Continue Unbeaten

Colombia strike late to upset Germany 2-1 in Sydney stunner

Pearls concede a century

Co-hosts New Zealand exit World Cup after Swiss stalemate

Australian aircrew identified

Snoop Dogg donated $10K to elderly

Rewa, Suva continue heat on Lautoka

Titans aim up in defence to end Cowboys' winning streak

Revived Norway reach Women's World Cup knockout stage

Dogs dodge late comeback to beat Dolphins

Morocco stun South Korea to claim first ever Women's World Cup victory

Lautoka salvages late draw

Crawford is Undisputed Champion after nine rounds

Calibrating measurement instruments crucial

Musk's X social media platform reinstates Kanye

Lutua credits defense for win

Sub-standard Springboks fortunate to beat Pumas in Rugby Championship

Always a tough one with Pacific Brothers: Radradra

At least 9 killed as firecrackers explode

Public participation key to fighting corruption

Children opt to live on streets due to safety concerns

Great to have the win: Raiwalui

Colombian President Petro's son arrested

Police seize suitcase of marijuana

Six teams advance to the Deans Trophy quarterfinals

Man questioned and released over alleged assault

Bonding is key for Navua FC

World's fastest to climb all 14 tallest peaks

Expect increase in immigration fees

Fiji Swim team makes country proud

Statutory companies and entities need to be viable

Northern China faces Doksuri floods

Orchestra from Rio's violent slum

Japan next for Flying Fijians

Ba looks to improve standings

Jamaica knock out Panama with 1-0 win

Kenya ready to lead multinational force to Haiti

Renard header earns France late victory over Brazil

Limited resources hinder FICAC’s work

Alternative submarine cable explored: Kamikamica

Ba province calls for BOT scheme

Gravel Extraction Licensing under review

Fiji Police Force’s contribution to peacekeeping recognized

Springboks edge out Argentina to wrap up second place in Rugby Championship

Namibia begin South American tour with loss to Argentina XV

Uruguay hold on to win at home against Chile

Japan bounce back with hard-fought triumph over plucky Tonga in Higashiosaka

Rauluni magic sees Pearls shine

All Blacks cut loose to lock up Bledisloe Cup for yet another year

DCE a winner in 300th as Sea Eagles break 20-year hoodoo

Ikanivere double in Flying Fijians win

Knights continue rise up the ladder with rout of Raiders

Portuguese artist rolls out banknote carpet

Child drowns, investigation underway

Quick action averts major fire

Ireland mourns death

Siqila saves Suva

2023 Vodafone Deans Trophy launched

'We have a right to call for peace'

Government committed towards developing skillset

North water projects near completion

Quinn, Rodriguez among players wearing protective collar

ISS celebrates 50th anniversary

Kylie Minogue announces Las Vegas residency

Scorching heat wave bakes US

It was on us: Rusivakula

Man dies following alleged assault

No arrests in alleged attempted arson

Flying Fijians back in Samoa after five years

Lelean and Nasinu U15 qualify for national quarterfinals

Construction companies prefer foreign workers

Over $250,000 raised in Bara Battle

Russian missiles hit apartments

Young wins Spirit of the Reds award

Growing interest in ICT sector: Kamikamica

‘Good Omens’ remains good fun

Ukraine uses North Korean rockets

Sinéad O’Connor told her kids what to do

Macron to provide money to Vanuatu, look at land dispute

Church calls for open dialogue on sex education

Good weather for rugby says Radradra

Media freedom important to fight corruption

Opening day wins for SA, Jamaica, NZ, Tonga, Australia, Uganda

Coach Shui takes on pressure as China keep last 16 hopes alive

Collective approach needed to curb youths on street issues

National budget to address crucial needs: Singh

Tala take away shine from Pearls in opener

Hughes, Grant star as Storm make big statement against Eels

James scorcher gives England 1-0 win over Denmark

Tailevu Naitasiri holds Labasa

Nadroga dominates in home ground

Johnston hat-trick helps Bunnies bounce back in Tamworth

Fuel supply on its way to Rotuma

Australian state bans gas to new homes from 2024 in push to cut emissions

Lyricist issues a statement against The Kapil Sharma Show team

African, Caribbean nations join forces to call for reparations for slavery

Positive signs shown by FICAC: AG

Wastewater management priority for WAF

I wanted to play international level: Miramira

Ministry to uplift standard of living in Rural and Maritime areas

Fiji Pearls call for support

Economy performing above expectations: Prasad

Raiders to bounce back after going down to Yasawa

Ongoing issues in health facilities to be addressed

Niger coup widely condemned, countries urge return to order

Hollywood writers fear losing work to AI

422 drivers arrested for drunk driving

Employees cease work while calling for justice

Rotuma faces fuel crisis

Kuruleca ready to assume PS role

China tops agenda as Biden meets Italy's Meloni in Washington

Nabouwalu receives new power house

Vicky Kaushal opens up about the profound impact of marrying Katrina Kaif

Scottish university allegedly targeted in ransomware attack

England midfielder Henderson joins Al-Ettifaq on three-year deal

University calls for dedicated nurses in schools

Larry Nassar victims sue Michigan State for withholding documents

Ameesha Patel opens up about playing a mother at the beginning of her career in Gadar

PM intervenes in London housing in challenge to mayor

Great to have my 'kai' by my side: Radradra

Argentina, South Africa hopes dented by thrilling draw

Naiyaga appointed FRCS Executive Chair

$25m financial transactions received by FIU

New deal to nurture local pilots and aircraft engineers

Landowners question Nasomo royalty payment

Fiji Pearls set for tonight

Tailevu Naitasiri ready for Labasa

Razor issues heartfelt thanks

Why Oh My God 2 has been asked for 20 cuts and ‘Adults only’ certification

Biden administration asks US Supreme Court to block 'ghost gun' ruling

Augmented reality-infused production of Wagner’s `Parsifal’ opens Bayreuth Festival

Serial rapist given lifelong restriction sentence

Change of heart as Radrodro accepts Kuruleca's appointment

GDP growth forecast revised upward

California Gov. Gavin Newsom offers to help negotiate Hollywood strike

 Ruling party HQ attacked after President Bazoum ousted

Coral Coast sevens partners with Axellerate

Meta's Reels revenue narrows in on TikTok,

Human trafficking victims forced into prostitution in NI

 Madeline Kenney explores post-breakup repair on ‘A New Reality Mind’

T-Mobile posts highest Q2 subscriber adds in eight years

The Archies’ Vedang Raina cast in Alia Bhatt – Vasan Bala project

Sumbul Touqeer kicks off her new show on Sony Entertainment Television

Putin says Ukrainian attacks intensify as Kyiv touts steady gains

Tamani to bring his A game for potential debut

Kuruleca awaits PM’s decision

RBF maintains OPR at 0.25 percent

Kativerata sets the stage for rugby league development

Trump lawyers meet with US special counsel as indictment looms

Chand makes international debut

Flight attendants get emotional

Kishan and spinners shine as India cruise to ODI win over Windies

Road fatalities high on weekends

Rice harvester to boost rice production

Ditoka honours South Korean volunteers

Priority areas excludes aged care courses at Polytech

Electric first half sets Broncos up for big win

FNU launches “I-Recycle Hub” Program

Nigeria shock hosts Australia 3-2 at Women's World Cup

Portugal beat Vietnam 2-0 for first World Cup win

Common broke up with her over the phone

Raven-Symoné says she’s psychic

AG calls for a united action to combat corruption

Unequal distribution of climate financing a huge issue

Man charged over fatal Wainiyabia accident

11 Drua in starting XV

PIF Deputy SG calls for united front against corruption

‘Secret Invasion’ exposes the limits of Marvel

Call to monitor EIA consultants

Karawalevu signs with NSW Waratahs

Connectivity issues need to be addressed: Waqabaca

U-19 Women's cricket postponed to tomorrow

Niger soldiers declare coup on national TV

FNPF revises withdrawal policies

Arsenal beats Barcelona in pre-season friendly

Hulk Hogan tells fans he’s engaged

Corruption strips basic services and infrastructure

Champions United States held by Netherlands in World Cup thriller

Dennis hopes for a clean fight in Formula E title showdown

EC issues assurance

Sinéad O'Connor: Irish singer dies aged 56

'Grateful' Kevin Spacey cleared of sex assault charges

Mick Jagger celebrates his ‘rockin’ 80th birthday

Colonisation by British 'luckiest thing' to happen to Australia - John Howard

Fiji pooled with reigning champions

Vatican prosecutor seeks seven-year sentence

‘Futurama’ is back - again