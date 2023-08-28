Teams hike for National Championship

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Netball Fiji is anticipating an increase in the number of teams that will compete in this year’s Netball National Championship.

Netball Fiji CEO Vivian Koster says the competition will be different from other years because more teams will be competing.

Koster says at the moment 34 teams are confirmed including 16 in the premier grade and eight in the men’s and minor grades, respectively.

“Fiji Secondary Schools are back again and will have two teams and I think it will be an exciting competition just in terms of the range of associations that are involved.”

Koster adds for the Under-19 category, more teams are expected than the 12 teams who have guaranteed their spot.

The Fiji Secondary Schools players have long featured in the National Championship and this year is no exception.

They’re fielding only three teams with one to comprise of U19 and Open grade players.