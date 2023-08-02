Pearls to work on errors

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls head coach Unaisi Rokoura says the team’s failure to capitalize on their possession cost them the game.

This is after they faced another defeat in the Netball World Cup, this time against the England Rose with a score of 89-28.

Rokoura acknowledges that England took advantage of their missed opportunities.

“We did not capitalize on our possession and that’s something coming into this game against England knowing that every possession we had on the ball, make sure capitalize it and worked it out on the court, and that’s where England took advantage of us.”

Going strong 😤 In the third quarter, @EnglandNetball continue to push The Pearls with their free-flowing play 😎#NWC2023 | #PutYourHandsUp pic.twitter.com/1zJ1JfU0Ut — World Netball (@WorldNetball_) August 1, 2023

Rokoura says they will go back to their drawing board and prepare for their next outing.

Slick 😮@EnglandNetball have started brightly against Fiji in the final game of today 💪#NWC2023 | #PutYourHandsUp pic.twitter.com/K8El8z4Iz9 — World Netball (@WorldNetball_) August 1, 2023

She says playing Scotland is another challenging match for them.

