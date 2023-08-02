Pearls go down in a bed of Roses

The Fiji Pearls suffered a heavy defeat of 28-89 against the England Roses in the fifth Netball World Cup match in Cape Town this morning.

The Pearls missed out on numerous opportunities as their opponents came out with a solid attack and lethal defence plan.

In the first quarter, they were already facing a losing battle as the Roses took a commanding lead of 26-8.

In the second quarter, the Pearls’ handling errors hindered their performance, resulting in a significant point difference of 50-15.

Throughout the match, the Pearls lost possession multiple times to the strong England side. Despite their efforts, the Pearls were unable to overcome the Roses’ precise attacking strategy in the third quarter.

The Roses maintained their lead with a score of 69-23.

Throughout all four quarters, the Roses were dominant and proved too strong for the Pearls resulting in their victory.

The Pearls will face Scotland next tomorrow at 7pm.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Chanel.