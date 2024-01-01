Netball Fiji to improve from 2023

[File Photo]

Netball Fiji is determined to have a fantastic new year following a successful 2023 filled with tournaments and developments.

Chief Executive Vivian Koster says that they are looking to improve based on the lessons learned from last year.

She says one of them is the Netball Super League, which was introduced last year.

Article continues after advertisement

“The fact that we had our Super League for the first time, it was our inaugural Super League with Finance Hub. That was our learning curve, whether we should have it in Suva or take it elsewhere. If you recall, last year we had two rounds in Lautoka.”



Netball Fiji CEO Vivian Koster

Koster mentioned that they are exploring the possibility of expanding the tournament to other regions in the country.

Meanwhile, the organisation expressed gratitude to everyone who supported the sport in the past year and hopes for continued support in 2024.