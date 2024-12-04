Men’s netball heading in right direction

[Source: Netball Fiji / Facebook]

Efforts underway to revive men’s netball in the country are on the right track, says Fiji men’s coach, Jioweli Makare.

He says their recent win over top-tier nations like New Zealand and England in the Men’s Netball Nations Cup in Singapore speaks volumes of their dedication and commitments.

Makare says men’s netball in Fiji has come a long, with their 47-36 win over England being their first international test in 20 years.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that their past two games have allowed him to gauge where his team stands in terms of their performances, and believes his side still has much to learn and offer.

“We implemented certain things in our structures, like our attacking structure, defense structure, the combination of court. I took the risk as well in putting everyone because I wanted everyone to play. I knew it nearly cost us but I was so fortunate and I’m so happy with the results.”

According to Makare, Fiji played their last international test back in 2004 during the Oceania Championship.

The side will take on Australia’s 23&U at 9.30 pm tonight.