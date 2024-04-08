Local players a priority for Netball Fiji

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

The Netball Fiji U21 management has disclosed that there is significant interest from overseas players to join the national team.

However, team manager, Lusi Rakavono has revealed that they will first focus on locals.

She says that while it is vital to have some international players, the locals have also been giving their time to attend all trainings and gym sessions that are organized.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have All Star Series coming up in May from the 9th-15th. This is where this squad will be separated into two teams and we’ll have the international come in August and that is where they can come and participate in the trial and be able to participate in September.”



[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

Rakavono says that there is no set limit on the number of international players that may be included, but rigorous selection will be done to ensure the best team is being picked.