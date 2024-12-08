Fiji men are champions

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji Men’s Netball team has made history by winning the Men’s Netball Nations Series after beating world number 1 Australia 55-54 in the final this evening.

This is a monumental achievement for the team as it was their first international competition since 2004.

Fiji were undefeated throughout the tournament but had faced a setback in the pool stages where they lost to Australia 60-48.

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

However, they showed incredible grit in the final, coming back stronger to prove themselves against the mighty Australians.

Trailing in the first quarter, the Fijian side fought back fiercely, keeping the pressure on Australia.

Their hard work paid off, with Fiji claiming the prestigious Merlion Cup after an unforgettable performance.