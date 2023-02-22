Fellows shares knowledge to the Pearls

Adelaide Thunderbirds coach Cathy Fellows is currently in the country for a one-week training camp with the Fiji Pearls.

Fellows is replacing specialist coach Yvette McCausland who is not present for this week’s camp.

Chief Executive Vivian Koster says this week’s focus will be on defence.

Koster says having Fellows in the team will be beneficial in their preparation for the World Cup.

“Again a one week worth of camp and it’s really about the intensity with building towards the World cup. Simply with Yvette, we had the first camp, Yvette and Una sat down and did a lot of the planning together with Cathy. Cathy because she is a specialist defensive coach we thought this is an opportunity to have her in place in that regard.”

The Pearls began their second Netball World Cup campaign training camp earlier this week in Suva with overseas-based players in attendance.