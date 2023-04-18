FBC to air PacificAus Sports Netball Series

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

Fans will be able to watch our Fiji Pearls live in action on FBC Sports HD channel when they play in the PacificAus Sports Netball Series next week in Australia.

PacificAus TV will be providing the last three matches of each day live for broadcast.

There are some matches that will clash with the Fiji Finals and those games will be delayed.

The Pearls start their campaign next Monday against Malawi at 9:30pm.

On Tuesday the side takes on Samoa at 9:30pm and they’ll face Papua New Guinea on Wednesday at 5:30pm.

The crossover games will be played on Thursday before the semi-finals on Friday and final on Saturday.