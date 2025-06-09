National Play-offs to be held in Suva

[file photo]

The National Play-offs for the Vodafone Deans Trophy competition will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this year.

This was confirmed by Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union’s president Jone Kanalagi during the launch of the Deans Trophy and Raluve Championship last week.

Over the past few years, the National Play-offs have been held in the northern division, with last year’s round of matches being held at Subrail Park in Labasa.

“Week 11 will be the Raluve quarters, with the national play-offs in Suva. For the last few years we’ve been taking the play-off to the North, and this year we will have it in Suva, the following week we have the deans quarters.”

According to Kanalagi, some of the zones will be having their finals this weekend.

From this, the top two teams from each zone will go head to head in the national play-offs.

