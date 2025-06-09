Council rejects new CWM Hospital site

[Photo: FILE]

Nasinu Town Council is opposing plans to build the replacement for Colonial War Memorial Hospital at Valelevu Grounds.

Special Administrator Jone Tuiono states that the council does not believe the site is suitable for a major hospital.

He said the development would worsen traffic congestion and create other problems for the municipality.

Tuiono explained that the council has already pushed back against the proposal and is seeking to have the decision reconsidered.

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The proposed development is currently before a technical committee engaged by the Australian Government.

Tuiono says the Ministry of National Planning is expected to resubmit the matter to Cabinet, including the council’s concerns.

He says consultations with communities also produced negative responses to the proposed hospital development.

The issue was raised during a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs hearing, where Nasinu Town Council officials were questioned about the council’s 2018 annual report and its current operations.

Committee Member Praveen Kumar pressed the council on its plans for Valelevu Grounds, given ongoing discussions about the site.

Tuiono made it clear that the council is not in favour of the hospital being developed there.

The council says its position is based on concerns over the impact such a major facility would have on Nasinu’s traffic and surrounding communities.