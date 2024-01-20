Naitasi hopes to make Olympics cut

Lolohea Naitasi
Eighteen-year-old Lolohea Naitasi is hoping to enhance her skills during the two-week training camp in the Solomon Islands.
The training program is designed to prepare athletes for the Paris Olympics qualifiers.
The Daku Tailevu lass says this is a dream come true and she hopes to make the final cut.
“I’ll give my best, train hard there’s a lot to improve and I’m looking forward to all the trainings that’s coming and then next two weeks, yeah, it’s a good opportunity because only once a lifetime.”
Naitasi adds there’s healthy competition within the team but that won’t stop her from going the extra mile to try for a spot.
Naitasi and three other athletes will leave our shores tomorrow for the training.
