Mudunasoko finishes fourth in heats

Kelera Mudunasoko [Source: Team Fiji]

Team Fiji swimmer Kelera Mudunasoko has failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the women’s 100 meters breaststroke event at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The 16-year-old finished 44th overall with a time of 1 minute 15.64 seconds.

She was placed 4th in her heat.

The Swami Vivekananda College student will now prepare for her next event in the women’s 200 meters breaststroke on Friday.

Team mate Hansel McCaig will compete in the men’s 100 meters freestyle event tomorrow.