Mr. & Ms. Fiji Bodybuilding dates confirmed

[Source: Fiji Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation/ Facebook]

The highly anticipated Mr. & Ms. Fiji Bodybuilding 2024 competition will take place on December 14th at the USP ICT Centre in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Tickets for the event are priced at $20 per person, offering an exciting showcase of strength, physique, and transformation.

Competition Categories:

Men’s Division

Bodybuilding: Mr. Fiji, Physique, Masters

Women’s Division

Bodybuilding: Ms. Fiji, Figure, Bikini

Fitness Plus Transformation

Overall winner judged based on picture submissions and an essay

Junior Division (U21)

Bodybuilding, Physique