MOU to strengthen sports partnership with Cuba

Fiji’s cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Cuba’s National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the MOU is aimed at strengthening partnership between the two countries, ensuring that local sports potential is realized and Fiji succeeds in areas of physical education and sports.

The MOU will be effective for a period of five years from the date of signing, and maybe renewed or extended upon the consent of the parties in writing.

All activities undertaken under the MOU shall be undertaken subject to availability of funds and personnel.

The PM says each party will fund their own activities under the MOU.