More than just surfing for WSL

It’s more than just surfing for the World Surf League after working side by side with our communities and continues to do so, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka.

He made the comments while launching the Lexus WSL Fiji Pro in Nadi yesterday.

Gavoka says one valuable initiative was the rebuilding of the Surf Tower for the people of Momi and Nabila as a legacy asset.

Through the One Ocean initiative, WSL partnered with the Mamanuca Environment Society to support tree planting.

The Deputy Prime Minister says these efforts remind us that the ocean we celebrate must also be protected for future generations.

He adds that today, we see our youth stepping forward, including 16-year-old James Kusitino, who is beginning his own journey on the professional stage.

The world’s top five men and women are in the country for the last event of the tour and winner will be crowned at the end of the event as well.

The Fiji Pro starts at Cloudbreak tomorrow and you can watch it live on FBC 2.

