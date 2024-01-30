Minister addresses concerns about Fiji Deaf Team

Minister for Sports, Jese Saukuru

Minister for Sports, Jese Saukuru, says his Ministry is committed to ensuring that all sporting bodies receive fair and equitable financial support.

He was responding to recent statements on social media regarding the Fiji Deaf Team.

Saukuru says the Fiji National Sports Commission, which falls under the Ministry, is responsible for the distribution of funds to all sporting bodies, including those catering to disabled athletes.

Article continues after advertisement

Regarding matters concerning the Fiji Deaf Team, Saukuru says it is essential for the team officials to work out any logistical or administrative matters to ensure a smooth and successful participation in international tournaments.

The Minister also clarified that the welcoming of the team upon their arrival at the Nadi International Airport is part of the plan implemented by the Coalition government.

He adds it is a gesture of appreciation and support for all Fiji teams returning from international tournaments.

Saukuru also expressed his gratitude to the Fijian community in Australia for their unwavering support during the 2024 Australia Deaf Game held in Australia.