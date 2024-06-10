Maharaj scoops honours in chess tourney

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/ Facebook]

University of the South Pacific student Yash Krishen Maharaj reigned supreme in the 2024 Vodafone Fiji May Weekender chess competition.

Maharaj finished at the top of the competition with a solid 8.5/9, ahead of Candidate Master Rudr Prasad, who scored 7.5/9 to place second.

Fiji Chess Federation’s General Secretary Goru Arvind says it was three days of intense chess under 30 minutes plus 30 seconds per move.

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/ Facebook]

Arvind says several primary and secondary school students showcased excellent analytical skills, with at least six newcomers in a pool of 47 participants.

In the women’s division, Candidate Master Tanvi Prasad of Jai Narayan College claimed the title with a score of 6.5/9, edging fellow CM Gloria Sukhu with 6/9.

Mahatma Ghandi Memorial Primary School’s Yajas Sharma won the Under-14 division with 5.5/9.

Arvind says the next event on the federation’s calendar is the Rapid Chess tournament, later this month.