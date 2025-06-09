Labasa’s Khem sidelined with injury

Labasa football’s star player, Anish Khem, will be sidelined for a month due to a lower abdomen injury.

The 31-year-old, who was recently selected for the Fiji National team after a brilliant performance in the Extra Battle of the Giants tournament, has been dropped from the squad to allow for his recovery.

Fiji Football Association CEO Mohammad Yusuf says head physiotherapist Noel Augustine has advised Khem to take the necessary time to recover completely so he will be available for the Inter-District Championship in November.

Khem was absent from Labasa’s recent 5-0 loss to Ba in the Extra Premier League and will also miss the rest of the three remaining rounds.

Meanwhile, his brother, Ashnil Raju, is slowly completing his recovery from a spinal injury he sustained in July and is expected to return to the Labasa lineup soon.

