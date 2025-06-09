Kyle Schwarber going back to Phillies on a $150 million, 5-year contract

Kyle Schwarber is going back to Philadelphia, agreeing to a $150 million, five-year contract with the Phillies, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. ESPN was the first to report on the move.

Schwarber had been one of the biggest names in free agency. His new contract with Philadelphia could lead to more activity at baseball’s winter meetings as his other suitors execute their alternative plans.

Schwarber is coming off a terrific season with the Phillies, setting career highs with an NL-best 56 homers and a major league-high 132 RBIs. He also scored a career-high 111 runs while leading the club to its second straight NL East title.

Schwarber’s 23 homers against left-handed pitching set a major league record for a lefty batter, passing Stan Musial (1949) and Matt Olson (2021) at 22.

While cautiously declaring that the deal isn’t done yet, Phillies manager Rob Thomson praised Schwarber’s talent and clubhouse leadership. He also expressed confidence in his ability to keep producing at the plate.

“The body’s gotten better over time,” Thomson said. “He’s in the best shape of his life right now, and I don’t think that that’s going to change. He’s so intelligent. He sees the game a little bit different than a lot of other guys, and he works at it, watches a lot of film. I think there’s a really good chance that he’s going to maintain this level. I mean, this was an unbelievable year for him. So I don’t think we can expect this every year, but I still think he’s going to be a high-level performer.”

Schwarber won this year’s All-Star Game for the NL by swatting three homers in a tiebreaking swing-off, and he finished second in the NL MVP race behind Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.

The 32-year-old Schwarber rejected a $22,025,000 qualifying offer from Philadelphia in November.

