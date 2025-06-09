Krishna urges teammates to trust the process

“Trust the process.”

These were the words of Extra Supermarket Bula FC captain Roy Krishna to his teammates following two rounds of the OFC Pro League.

Bula FC opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Vanuatu United before falling 1-0 to tournament favorites Auckland FC. They still have one group game left.

“We’re on the right track, we know how to play football, we know what coach wants us to play and the way he wants us to play, sure we’re still learning but I’m still proud of the boys.”

Krishna acknowledges that his teammates may feel frustrated with their early performances, but he is reminding them to trust themselves and focus on long-term progress.

Bula FC will face Solomon Kings FC on Sunday in Papua New Guinea at 5:30pm, and you can watch it live on FBC 2.

