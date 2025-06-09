Kolinisau confident in team fitness ahead of Singapore 7s

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Airways Fiji men’s sevens head coach Osea Kolinisau is confident his squad is physically prepared as they head into the Singapore 7s, following an intensive conditioning block over the Christmas and New Year period.

Kolinisau says the team endured a demanding preparation phase, particularly in the lead-up to the Coral Coast Sevens and the final week before departure, giving him confidence in their readiness for the next leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

“I’m satisfied with the team’s fitness. I know the work we put in, especially in the lead-up to Coral Coast. We had a tough two weeks, one week before Coral Coast and then the week before we left.”

The former Olympic gold medalist believes the conditioning program has placed the squad in a strong position to execute their game plan in Singapore, with players showing the physical resilience required at the elite level.

“I trust and believe the boys are ready and they’re going to go there and do the job that we intend to do.”

The men’s side kick off their campaign at 4.32pm this Saturday against Great Britain before taking on Spain at 7.58pm and will wrap up their pool games against South Africa at 11.46pm.

