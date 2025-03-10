Sports

Kiso to help MBHS U17 in FSSRL

Taina Basiyalo Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

March 10, 2025 7:18 am

Marist Brothers High School Under-17 Rugby League captain, Isimeli Kiso, believes the onus is on him during this season’s Fiji Secondary School Rugby League competition to help his relatively new teammates familiarize themselves with the game.

The youngster confirms he is the only one currently in the team that played last year.

Despite the players still getting to know the game and the rules, the sdie have managed a back-to-back win in the competition.

“A lot of these players have just started training recently because they are playing league for the first time and I’m thankful they managed to play a good game that earned us the win.”

Kiso, who takes his playing inspiration from his father, who represented Police in the sport and won in 2017 at the Sukuna Bowl, says that while captaining the side is new for him, it is also a way for him to learn and widen his knowledge of the game.

The side won 12-0 to Lomary on Saturday and previously won against Nabua Secondary School 18-4.

The competition will go into round three of the competition this Saturday.

