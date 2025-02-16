Karawalevu shines on debut

It was a debut to remember for Vuate Karawalevu, who crossed the try line twice in the Fijian Drua’s thrilling 36-32 loss to the Brumbies this afternoon.

The 23-year-old winger, making his first appearance for the Drua, lit up HFC Bank Stadium with his speed and finishing ability, keeping the home side in contention until the final whistle.

Despite the loss, Karawalevu remained optimistic about the team’s performance.

“Even though we did not get the result we wanted, I am happy about how the boys performed today. We will go back, look at our mistakes, and improve.”

The young winger, who previously played Super Rugby for the Waratahs, said playing in front of a passionate Fijian crowd made the occasion even more special.

With thousands of fans cheering him on, the moment was made even sweeter by the presence of his parents in the stands.

His father, Josaia Wadali, was visibly proud, watching his son make an impact at the highest level of Pacific rugby.

“I am happy about the way my son played today. I’m so proud of him,” Wadali said, beaming with joy.

While the Drua fell just short, Karawalevu’s performance was a major positive for the side.

His two tries showcased his attacking flair, and his debut has certainly set the stage for a promising season ahead.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side will meet the Hurricanes next week, two sides that are hurting from round one losses.