Karawalevu credits teammates efforts

Vuate Karawalevu

Scoring two tries in his debut with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua against the Brumbies is something Vuate Karawalevu will never forget.

However, the 21-year-old acknowledges that it was all collective effort, noting he was simply finishing the job that had been set up by others on the field.

Ahead of their clash with the Hurricanes, Karawalevu is focused on areas to improve, as he aims to contribute even more to the team’s performance.

“It was a really special moment for me I was lucky to get not one but two tries. Not the result we wanted but we’ll go back and see how we can bounce back next week.

And now as they prepare for their next match against the Hurricanes, Karawalevu is excited to run onto the field once again and prove his worth.

He believes that team work and communication is something they need to improve on.

The Drua will face the Hurricanes in New Zealand on Saturday at 3.35pm.