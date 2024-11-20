Johansen balances career and sport for Pacific Cup debut

[Source: Supplied]

Dale Johansen, a fireman by profession and now a debutant for the Fiji Men’s Hockey Team, is eagerly anticipating his first Pacific Cup.

The former Marist Brothers High School student expressed gratitude to the selection team, saying the journey to join the squad has been long but fulfilling.

Balancing his demanding work schedule as a 24-hour service fireman with his dedication to hockey hasn’t been easy, yet he’s thrilled for the chance to wear Fiji’s colors.

“It’s been a long journey, but I’m truly honored and privileged to represent the country and wear the banner blue colors.”

Despite sustaining injuries in the lead-up to the trials, he managed to push through and secure his spot on the team.

With a hockey background that spans 11 years, Johansen brings valuable experience from his time in New Zealand, where he played premier-level hockey after earning a scholarship to Mount Roskill Grammar in 2018.

He now plays for the Marist club in the local hockey league.

The Pacific Cup will be held at the National Hockey Turf in Laucala from the 9th to the 12th of next month.