Jackson praises Ravudi after dream debut

A late call-up turned into a dream debut for Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hooker Sairusi Ravudi, who marked the occasion with a try in the side’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season victory over the Brumbies in Ba.

Ravudi was drafted into the starting lineup after hooker Zuriel Togiatama was ruled out of the match due to illness. The young forward, part of the Drua development system, stepped up impressively in front of the home crowd at 4R Electrical Govind Park.

Head coach Glen Jackson praised the youngster’s composure and performance under pressure.

“It was a late call-up, obviously with Zuriel being under the weather, for a kid to turn up like that. And he is a kid, and he’s in our development.”

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Jackson says the performance reflects the work being done within the Drua development program to prepare young players for the professional stage.

“Development’s for a reason, to make sure they’re ready for Super Rugby. I think Nemani Nadolo has done a great job around that and around what we’re trying to do with that young group.”

The Drua coach also highlighted the importance of experienced players guiding the younger members of the squad.

“I thought it was fantastic having a great curtain-raiser.”

You have Virimi looking after a lot of these young guys and we’re getting a balance of experienced rugby players helping our young men. It’s just great for our club.”

The Drua will take on the Reds next week at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

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