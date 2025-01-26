Italy’s Ghiotto shatters 10,000m world record in Calgary

[Source: Reuters]

Italy’s Davide Ghiotto broke the world record in the men’s 10,000 metres at the Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary ahead of next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.

The 31-year-old clocked 12 minutes 25.69 seconds to eclipse Sweden’s Nils van der Poel’s record in winning gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics by over five seconds.

Ghiotto, who hails from the northern region of Veneto, not far from next year’s Olympic venues, won bronze at the 2022 Games.