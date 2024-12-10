Wanderers labels tour a success

The Australian Wanderers AFL sides have thoroughly enjoyed their tour in Fiji over the past few days.

Matt Beattie, one of the coaches for the Wanderers under-12 side, says many of their players dubbed the Fiji tour as the highlight of their year.

The Australian Wanderers brought over their AFL, hockey and netball sides for the tour, and are expected to depart the country later this week.

He complimented all local AFL coaches and development officers for the work they do at the Fiji AFL Academy, noting the improvement in the performance of local players since their last tour.

“We they’ve loved it. It’s a very physical game, the Fijian boys, they’ve got their rugby background so they’re a little bit more physical. They’re very nice natured, they play hard but they play fair and offer to help their opponents back off the ground, give them a pat on the back.”

He adds that the physicality and aggressiveness of the Fijian players is what makes them different on the field.

The side will play their final match today at Albert Park.