Saint Johns wins boys U19 title

[Source: Fiji Hockey Federation/Facebook]

Saint John’s College of Cawaci boys Under 19 has won the Crest Chicken Fiji Secondary Schools Hockey title after beating Saint Thomas High School 1-nil in the final.

Saint John’s College qualified for the final after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tilak High School in the semi-final this morning while Saint Thomas High School, defeated Marist Brothers High School 1-0 in a tense match that was decided by a golden goal after the teams were deadlocked at 0-0 in regulation time.

Tilak High won the boy’s U16 beating St Thomas.

In the girl’s division, there was double celebration for Sangam Sadhu Kuppuswamy Memorial College after winning both the U16 and U19 girls titles.