Hockey competitions to be held at different times

Former national men’s and women’s hockey coach Hector Smith says primary and secondary schools sporting tournaments should be held at different times throughout the year, to allow students to compete in various sports.

“Also, maybe that timing of the tournaments too, its congested with school exams, cadet training, and basketball, netball all in one. And obviously sometimes some things are more popular than the other, but if you can separate it you sort of diversify it, and you have bigger numbers and maximise the competition.”

Smith brought this to light after noticing that schools which usually compete at the recent Fiji Secondary Schools Hockey competition last week, did not compete at this year’s tournament.

He says such tournaments should not be held during exams week, as some schools would then decide not to participate at all.

He also spoke on the development of the hockey in the country, and believes that hockey should be reinstated into primary school competitions.