Women’s hockey set for Pacific Cup challenge

[File Photo]

The Fiji Women’s hockey team is approaching the Pacific Cup with renewed focus and optimism, following an intensive five-week training program.

Head Coach Alison Southey is pleased with the team’s progress, crediting their readiness to their performances in the hockey league season and the recent Marist tournament.

“Preparations have gone well. Transitioning from club-level competition to meeting national standards has been challenging, but with the help of a strength and conditioning coach and a structured skills and drills program, I’m really happy with where the team stands right now.”

She also acknowledged the groundwork laid by former coaches, saying their efforts have made her role more seamless.

The team’s physical training has been led by strength and conditioning coach Natalia Evans, while Southey has worked closely with co-coach Jerome Edwards, a veteran of the national men’s team.

The 2024 Pacific Cup will be held at the National Hockey Centre from the 9th to the 12th of next month.